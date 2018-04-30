Plenty of people were offended by Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine ridiculing Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, but Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t one of them.

Mr. Kimmel and other celebrities, including Jane Lynch, Seth Meyers, Rosie O’Donnell, Rob Reiner and Andy Richter, rode to Ms. Wolf’s defense after the outcry over her raunchy Saturday performance, which had several top journalists calling for an apology.

Mr. Kimmel tweeted that her routine was “FUNNY,” while Mr. Meyers praised Ms. Wolf for “staying true” to herself.

Dear “the media” - @michelleisawolf was FUNNY. Hire a juggler next year. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 29, 2018

Few people go to DC and accomplish what they set out to do while staying true to themselves. @michelleisawolf is one of those people. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) April 29, 2018

Another comedian, Andy Richter, called Ms. Wolf’s act “funny as hell” and said Ms. Sanders shouldn’t be “treated more gently because she’s a woman.”

You know what sexism is? Behaving like the WH Press Secretary should be treated more gently because she’s a woman. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) April 30, 2018

The White House Correspondents’ Association, which puts on the dinner each year, issued a statement Sunday saying the monologue was “not in the spirit” of “offering a unifying mission,” but has yet to apologize.

Among those calling for an apology were Fox News’s Ed Henry, a previous WHCA president, and MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and Andrea Mitchell.

Ms. Lynch tweeted that there should be no apology, adding, “Our house is on FIRE.”

Nope. No apology. Our house is on FIRE — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) April 29, 2018

Rob Reiner said that Ms. Wolf “simply told the truth.”

I attended the WHCD last night. Donald Trump has so poisoned the atmosphere by attacking the disabled, gold star parents, Muslims, Mexicans, Blacks, women, the press, the rule of law that a comedian who simply tells the truth is offensive? She’s joking. He’s not. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) April 29, 2018

Ms. Wolf and others have insisted that she didn’t mock Ms. Sanders‘ appearance, although she compared the White House press secretary to a frumpy, scowling character from Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“I have to say I’m a little star-struck,” Ms. Wolf said. “I love you as Aunt Lydia in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’ Mike Pence, if you haven’t seen it, you would love it.”

She also made fun of Ms. Sanders‘ makeup.

“I actually really like Sarah. I think she’s really resourceful. Like she burns facts and then uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye,” Ms. Wolf said. “Like maybe she’s born with it, maybe it’s lies. It’s probably lies.”

Why are you guys making this about Sarah’s looks? I said she burns facts and uses the ash to create a *perfect* smoky eye. I complimented her eye makeup and her ingenuity of materials. https://t.co/slII9TYdYx — Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) April 29, 2018

A composed Ms. Sanders, who was sitting a few feet away on the dais, listened without smiling.

Not all celebrities were in Ms. Wolf’s corner. Comedian Roseanne Barr tweeted that “they use women to attack and bully women,” and followed up with her three rules of comedy.

first rule of comedy: NEVER target someone more famous than U who is in the audience. U will lose the entire crowd. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 29, 2018

Actor James Woods, known for his conservative views, said that the “rabid hatred of conservative values has ruined comedy.”

I was recently offered another #FamilyGuy episode and reluctantly turned it down for similar reasons. It was so mean-spirited, so totally political, and (worst crime of all) simply not funny. The rabid hatred of conservative values has ruined comedy. #Sadhttps://t.co/WRDV1s7Bvn — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 30, 2018

Ms. Wolf, a “Daily Show” correspondent who’s starring in her first HBO comedy special airing Friday, also called Ms. Sanders an “‘Uncle Tom’ but for white women.”

“I’m never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Is it Sarah Sanders? Is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders? Is it Cousin Huckabee? Is it anti-Huckabee Sanders?” she said. “What’s ‘Uncle Tom’ but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know, Aunt [Ann] Coulter.”

The routine included jabs at a number of White House figures, including President Trump, counselor Kellyanne Conway and Ivanka Trump, but the barbs aimed at Ms. Sanders drew the most heat.

