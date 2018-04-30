NEW YORK (AP) - A New York judge says an appeals court can decide if presidential campaign statements can be used to prove racial animus led to a decision to end a program sparing many young immigrants from deportation.

U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn said Monday that the Manhattan federal appeals court can rule whether immigration rights groups and others can try to prove Republican President Donald Trump’s campaign-trail statements fueled the program’s end.

Garaufis ruled in February that Trump has the power to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program but relied on flawed legal positions in doing so. That ruling came in lawsuits brought by immigration rights groups and 15 states and the District of Columbia.

The Justice Department says the program was an “unlawful circumvention of Congress.”

