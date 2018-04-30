Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Monday that he believes the caravan of migrants will receive an asylum hearing.

“Ultimately, I think they will get their hearing. I mean they have a right to an asylum hearing, however, it’ll be a legitimate hearing,” Mr. Paxton, Texas Republican, said on Fox News. “They’ll have to show that they satisfy the conditions for asylum.”

The caravan, carrying some 1,500 immigrants, has been making its way from Central America through Mexico with the goal of reaching the U.S. border. Mexican officials offered asylum to some and deported another 400, but 600 planned on continuing on to the U.S.

On Sunday night, hundreds of migrants reached the border near San Diego requesting asylum. U.S. Customs and Border Protections were overwhelmed and quickly reached capacity.

• Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.

