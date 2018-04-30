Rep. Kevin Brady said Monday that he discussed revisiting improvements to the tax code every year.

“We shouldn’t settle for just an excellent start. We think we ought to break the culture in Washington,” Mr. Brady, Texas Republican, said on Fox News.

“We think, every year, Congress and the president ought to be working to make our tax code even better.”

Mr. Brady chairs the House Ways and Means Committee and was a major player in the Republican’s new tax bill that passed late last year. Now that job numbers are rising and paychecks are increasing, he said he would like to look at ways to help families save for retirement or higher education.

The congressman said he wants to continue adding to the tax law to make it “more competitive, more innovative, more family-friendly” rather than working on a major overhaul once every few decades.

