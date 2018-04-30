JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri’s attorney general is reviewing Republican Gov. Eric Greitens’ social media use following questions about compliance with the Sunshine law.

Fellow Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley previously said that Greitens’ Twitter and Facebook accounts are not public records. But attorney general spokeswoman Mary Compton in a Monday statement said the office opened an inquiry based on new information.

The Kansas City Star on Friday reported that it asked Hawley’s office about emails that appear to show Greitens’ spokesman’s involvement in a draft post. The emails were written before the governor’s office created official social media accounts.

Compton says if a state employee operated social media accounts, the state Sunshine law might apply to some or all account records.

St. Louis Public Radio first reported on the emails last year.

