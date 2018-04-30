House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi raised $16.1 million in the first quarter of the year bringing the total to $66.7 million for House Democrats heading into the fall races, Politico reported on Monday.

The total leads her 2016 numbers by just about $10 million. Mrs. Pelosi’s ability to haul in major numbers for Democrats is a big reason she has remained in the leadership despite some calling for new faces in the party’s top spots.

Mrs. Pelosi is set to travel to New York, Boston, Tampa and other parts of Florida during the current recess, according to Politico.

