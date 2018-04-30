House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi raised $16.1 million in the first quarter of the year bringing the total to $66.7 million for House Democrats heading into the fall races, Politico reported on Monday.
The total leads her 2016 numbers by just about $10 million. Mrs. Pelosi’s ability to haul in major numbers for Democrats is a big reason she has remained in the leadership despite some calling for new faces in the party’s top spots.
Mrs. Pelosi is set to travel to New York, Boston, Tampa and other parts of Florida during the current recess, according to Politico.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.