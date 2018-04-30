Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims to have intelligence reports proving that Iran was definitely pursuing nuclear weapons prior to the 2015 Iranian nuclear accord, despite Tehran’s long-held claim that its nuclear program was purely for peaceful energy purposes.

Speaking from Israel’s ministry of defense in Tel Aviv on Monday, Mr. Netanyahu said that he has “secret” files exposing Iran’s covert pursuit of nuclear weapons and showing that Iranian authorities for years lied to the international community.

Mr. Netanyahu specifically claimed that Israeli intelligence had obtained some 55,000 pages of evidence and digital files consisting of “incriminating documents, incriminating charts, incriminating presentations, incriminating blueprints, incriminating photos, incriminating videos and more.”

The files “conclusively prove that Iran was brazenly lying when it said it never had a nuclear weapons program,” he said.

Washington and its allies in Europe, as well as China and Russia, long suspected that Iran was misleading the world and pursuing nuclear weapons. Such suspicion was the impetus behind a major international sanctions push against Iran between 2013 and 2014 that ultimately brought Tehran to the negotiating table.

The 2015 nuclear accord saw international sanctions against Iran lifted in exchange for limits to the nuclear program and outside inspections of Iranian nuclear activities.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.