Florida Gov. Rick Scott hauled in $3.2 million in the first three weeks of his Senate campaign, the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday.

“Big news: We’ve raised in the first three weeks of our campaign what took Bill Nelson the first three months of the year to raise,” the Republican governor posted on Twitter. “The people of Florida understand that we need new leadership in Washington.”

The campaign credited the massive haul to their finance team, but clearly wanted to send a message to Mr. Nelson’s campaign, which reported a similar haul in the first three months of the year. He also announced $10.5 million on hand.

The Florida race is expected to be one of the top seats to watch in the midterm races. Cook Political Report currently rates it as a “toss-up.”

