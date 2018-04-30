Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, the White House physician who withdrew as nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs, will stay on the job at the White Hosue for the time being, the White House said Monday.

“Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson is currently on active duty, assigned to the White House as deputy assistant to the president,” said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah, adding that there are “no personnel announcements at this time” about Dr. Jackson’s future.

There have been reports that Dr. Jackson wouldn’t return to his job as the president’s doctor, after he withdrew his name last week for nomination to the VA post. Sean Conley, a Navy officer, took over Dr. Jackson’s role as the president’s personal doctor last month.

Dr. Jackson pulled out of the nomination last week after Sen. Jon Tester of Montana, the top Democrat on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, released a document containing accusations that Dr. Jackson overprescribed pills, drank on the job and created a hostile work environment.

Dr. Jackson has denied the allegations.

