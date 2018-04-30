MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - Somali lawmakers have elected the former defense minister as the new speaker of the parliament Monday.
Mohamed Mursal Sheikh, a close ally of the Somali president, comes nearly three weeks after his predecessor resigned, ending weeks of a political crisis that donors feared might threaten recent security and political gains in this troubled country.
Sheikh, a former ambassador to Turkey, was early this year appointed defense minister, a position he quit nearly two weeks ago to follow an electoral rule which requires candidates running for the post of speaker to resign other positions to be a contestant.
Sheikh is expected to work to improve the President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s influence in parliament.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.