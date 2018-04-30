South Korea’s president said Monday that President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to denuclearize North Korea.

“President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace,” Mr. Moon told senior advisers in comments confirmed by a presidential Blue House official.

Mr. Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, won the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize just nine months into his presidency, despite criticism that his efforts at promoting peace were mainly rhetorical.

At a Trump rally in Michigan Saturday night, supporters greeted the president with chants of “Nobel.”

“That’s very nice, thank you,” Mr. Trump responded. “I just want to get the job done.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, said liberals “would kill themselves” if Mr. Trump won a Nobel Prize for his work on ending hostilities with North Korea.

“President Trump, if he can lead us to ending the Korean War after 70 years and getting North Korea to give up their nuclear program in a verifiable way, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and then some,” Mr. Graham told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “I want to be there. It may be the first time the Nobel Peace Prize was given and there was mass casualties because I think a lot of liberals would kill themselves if they did that.”

He said the “bottom line is, by any objective measure what President Trump has done is historic.”

Mr. Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un pledged at a summit last week to end hostilities between their countries and work toward the “complete denuclearization” of the Korean peninsula.

Mr. Trump is preparing for his own summit with Mr. Kim, expected to take place in the next few weeks at a site still to be announced.

