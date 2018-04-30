JERUSALEM (AP) - The Latest on Israel’s claim that it has documents proving Iran had a nuclear weapons program in the past (all times local):

9:30 p.m.

Iran’s state-run media is mocking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s latest allegations that Tehran once pursued nuclear weapons.

In a presentation Monday that made use of large visual aids, Netanyahu said Israeli intelligence had uncovered a trove of documents from Iran’s “nuclear archives.”

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency says Netanyahu is “famous for ridiculous shows.” The semi-official Fars news agency, believed to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, dismissed Netanyahu’s speech as a “propaganda show.”

Iran has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.

___

9:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump has praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation of documents that Netanyahu says show Iran lied about pursuing nuclear weapons.

Trump said Monday the presentation and other recent events show that Trump has been “100 percent right” about Iran.

He says he watched part of Netanyahu’s presentation and that it was “good.” Trump says Iran’s behavior is “just not an acceptable situation.” He pointed to missile tests, saying Iran is “not sitting back idly.”

Trump has declined to say whether he will withdraw the U.S. from the 2015 nuclear deal. But he says if the U.S. does pull out, he still may negotiate a “real agreement.”

Trump says the U.S. “got nothing” for the sanctions relief granted Iran under the accord.

___

8:30 p.m.

Israel’s prime minister says his government has obtained “half a ton” of secret Iranian documents proving the Tehran government once had a nuclear weapons program.

Calling it a “great intelligence achievement,” Netanyahu said Monday that the documents show that Iran lied about its nuclear ambitions before signing a 2015 deal with world powers.

Iran has denied ever seeking nuclear weapons.

In a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said Israel recently uncovered 55,000 documents and 183 CDs of information from Iran’s “nuclear archives.”

Speaking in English, perhaps with an international audience in mind, he says the material is filled with incriminating evidence showing the Iranian program, called “Project Amad,” was to develop a weapon.

President Donald Trump is to decide by May 12 whether to pull out of the international deal with Iran. Netanyahu has led calls for Trump to withdraw.

