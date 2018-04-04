ADELPHI, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting.
Prince George’s County police said in a news release Tuesday that 19-year-old Freddy Mendez-Cruz and 16-year-old Christian Alvarado are charged with first- and second-degree murder. Alvarado is charged as an adult.
News outlets report patrol officers responded for a report of a shooting on March 22. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Ruben Garcia-Ramos suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.
Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Mendez-Cruz and the victim.
It’s unclear if they have lawyers.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.