HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Hundreds of activists are gathering in the state capital in honor of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr to call for social justice.
The event, led by faith coalition Moral Monday Connecticut and the Democracy, Unity and Equality Coalition, brings attention to income inequality, systemic racism, underfunded public schools and disability rights.
Students marched under banners reading “Poor People’s Campaign,” in remembrance of King’s 1968 nationwide effort for economic justice for poor people. They have congregated singing in a legislative hall to discuss concerns over Medicaid changes, and access to employment for disabled persons.
Moral Monday founder Bishop John Selders says the struggle for justice is the “responsibility of every generation.”
