AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine courts could keep “high-risk” individuals from possessing firearms under legislation that lawmakers are considering.

The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee is set to review Democratic Sen. Mark Dion’s bill Wednesday. An online bill summary says it would create a community protection order to authorize a court to order a person to sudden firearms for 21 days.

But first, it would have to be proved that a person poses a danger of injuring him or herself or another person.

A police officer or family or household member could file a petition for a temporary community protection order.

The committee is also set to consider Republican Rep. Richard Malaby’s bill to change how the state’s mental health and hospitalization laws define an individual’s likelihood for serious future harm.

