California has granted driver’s licenses to more than a million illegal immigrants, the state reported Wednesday.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles said that, since a law signed by Gov. Jerry Brown took effect at the start of 2015, it had granted 1,001,000 licenses to foreign citizens who can prove they reside in California.

“Today, we see the law working the way it was intended to and has dramatically improved the lives of a million immigrants and their families,” former state Assemblyman Luis Alejo, the sponsor of the legislation, told the Sacramento Bee.

According to the Bee, the licenses are distinguishable from those granted to persons in the U.S. legally. They do not allow people to vote, are not good for federal purposes, or necessarily for driving in other states.

Eleven other states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. also give driver’s licenses to illegal immigrants.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.