OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. (AP) - The court-martial hearing for an airman accused of killing another airman in an Offutt Air Force Base dormitory will be moved downtown.
Airman 1st Class Timothy Wilsey’s court martial is now scheduled to begin Thursday at Omaha’s federal courthouse. He could be sentenced to life without parole if he’s found guilty of strangling 20-year-old Airman 1st Class Rhianda Dillard on Aug. 1, 2016.
Three days before Dillard’s body was found, Wilsey was recorded by surveillance cameras walking into Turner Hall with Dillard and leaving alone a short time later. Then he went absent from the base without leave.
Wilsey was arrested 11 days later in Emporia, Virginia. An investigator says a journal written by Wilsey found on him at the time of his arrest described the killing in lurid detail.
