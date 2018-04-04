The U.S. military saw its third aircraft crash in two days Wednesday afternoon.

An F-16 fighter jet flying out of Nellis Air Force Base crashed on a routine mission on the Nevada Test and Training Range.

“The condition of the pilot is unknown at this time. Emergency responders are on the scene,” Nellis AFB officials said in a statement.

Two other crashes have hit the U.S. military in less than two days, both resulting in injuries or death.

A Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion went down Tuesday afternoon near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The bodies of the four dead crew members had been removed from the desert crash site outside El Centro, California. There was no word on the cause of that crash.

And in the East African nation of Djibouti, a Marine AV-8B Harrier crashed just after takeoff from Camp Lemonnier on Tuesday. According to Stars and Stripes, the pilot of the “jump jet” was in stable condition.

