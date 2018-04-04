HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) - The battle between a transit agency, a ferry company and the city of Hoboken has taken another twist.

The dispute centers on a three-acre waterfront property the city wants to acquire by eminent domain and turn into a park. NY Waterway currently owns the property and wants to use it as a maintenance facility for its commuter ferries.

In the middle is New Jersey Transit, which has postponed votes several times on whether to acquire the property and lease it to NY Waterway, a move that would prevent the city from acquiring it.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla recently gave NY Waterway 14 days to accept an $11.6 million. But this week Bhalla said he was rescinding the offer.

The city’s council is scheduled to vote on the matter Wednesday night.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.