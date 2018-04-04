The Congressional Leadership Fund announced a $15 fundraising haul on Wednesday breaking previous records.

The super PAC for House Republicans took in the massive amount in the first three months of the year, according to a statement on its quarterly filing. They also reported having $25 million on hand.

“Knowing this will be a challenging midterm environment, aggressive and early fundraising has put CLF in a strong position to defend the Republican majority,” said CLF Executive Director Corry Bliss.

This compares to the $1.3 million raised at this time in 2016 and the $1.9 the group had on hand.

The group has also expanded their national field operation to prepare for the historically difficult midterm elections. The president’s party tends to lose seats in the midterm elections and President Trump’s consistently below-average approval rating gives Republicans more cause for concern. CLF now has 31 field offices across the country and has made contact with 8 million voters in the past year to prepare for the fall elections.

