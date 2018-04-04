Republican Senate candidate Kelli Ward said Wednesday that deploying the National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border is a good idea.

“Strategically deploying the National Guard or the military to secure the border — especially utilizing cooperative states like Arizona and Texas for that National Guard presence — you could move the border patrol to California and New Mexico if they aren’t being as cooperative with the president with his effort to secure the border,” Ms. Ward, Arizona Republican, said on Fox News.

Ms. Ward is running for the Republican nomination to fill the open seat after incumbent Sen. Jeff Flake decided not to run again. She has made her platform on securing the border and is an avid supporter of President Trump.

She said the recent news about caravans of immigrants heading for the U.S. gives Congress even more reason to act on the border wall.

“We can’t be talking about trust funds to do it. We have to actually fund the wall and then construct it,” Ms. Ward said.

