A 78-year-old London homeowner was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder after he allegedly stabbed to death a man who broke into his home.

Police in the Hither Green district of southeast London said a struggle ensued after the homeowner discovered two men, one armed with a screwdriver, inside his home shortly after midnight, The Telegraph reported.

Police said the armed suspect, a 38-year-old man, forced the homeowner into his kitchen while the other suspect went upstairs. At some point, the armed suspect was stabbed in the upper body. Police were unable to confirm whether he had been stabbed with the screwdriver, The Telegraph reported.

The 38-year-old was later found by paramedics collapsed on a nearby street when he was transported to a central London hospital and pronounced dead. Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The homeowner, who suffered minor injuries in the scuffle, was initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm while the incident was being investigated. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder, The Telegraph reported.

The homeowner remains in custody at a south London police station.

One man who lives in the neighborhood told the BBC that there had been a recent spate of burglaries in the area and his home had been broken into in recent months.

“I was renovating the house and they broke in and took a laptop. I know this has happened to others recently,” he said.

Another local resident said he “wasn’t surprised” to hear about the burglary.

“We’ve even had to put up CCTV at home because we didn’t feel safe,” he told the BBC.

