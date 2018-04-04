Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify next week before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the panel announced Wednesday.

Chairman Greg Walden and ranking member Frank Pallone said Mr. Zuckerberg will appear on April 11 at 10 a.m.

“This hearing will be an important opportunity to shed light on critical consumer data privacy issues and help all Americans better understand what happens to their personal information online,” the leaders said in a joint press release.

The announcement comes after weeks of pressure from lawmakers for Mr. Zuckerberg to answer for the recent data breach involving Facebook and an outside company with ties to Mr. Trump’s campaign. The information was then used to try and influence the 2016 election.

