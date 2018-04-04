Mexican senators are urging President Enrique Pena Nieto to temporarily suspend cooperation with the U.S. on immigration and security issues, responding to angry tweets from President Donald Trump about their country.

The nonbinding statement was approved unanimously Wednesday. It asks Mexico’s government to freeze joint efforts “in the fight against transnational organized crime” until Trump acts “with the civility and respect that the people of Mexico deserve.”

The senators condemn the “baseless and offensive comments about Mexico and Mexicans,” reject efforts to militarize the countries’ shared border and ask the U.S. Congress to insist the president deal with Mexico “on the basis of respect and collaboration.”

Pena Nieto told reporters his government is waiting for clarifications about U.S. intentions to send troops to the border before presenting a “very clear” position on the issue.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.