CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s largest city has submitted its bid to host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Charlotte’s official proposal comes more than ix weeks after city officials said they were considering a bid to host the convention. Charlotte hosted the Democratic National Convention in 2012.

Mayor Vi Lyles says the Republican National Committee sent a letter in December to Charlotte and other cities suggesting they bid to host the 2020 Convention.

The bid includes details on how the city would host the meeting, including how it would house all those at the convention and how it would keep them safe.

Republican Party Chairman Robin Hayes says he’s pleased how members of his party, Democrats and business leaders are working together to make a strong bid for the convention.

