The U.S. reportedly plans to lower the boom this week over the Russia election-meddling issue.

Reuters news agency reported Wednesday evening that “U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week” under the law against foreign interference in American elections.



BREAKING: U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week under law targeting Moscow for alleged election meddling - sources pic.twitter.com/6PlxBHLCaX — Reuters Politics (@ReutersPolitics) April 4, 2018

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.