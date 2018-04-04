The U.S. reportedly plans to lower the boom this week over the Russia election-meddling issue.
Reuters news agency reported Wednesday evening that “U.S. plans to sanction Russian oligarchs this week” under the law against foreign interference in American elections.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.