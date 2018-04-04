Gov. Scott Walker said Tuesday that the results in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election shows a “blue wave” is coming.
“Tonight’s results show we are at risk of a #BlueWave in WI. The Far Left is driven by anger & hatred — we must counter it with optimism & organization. Let’s share our positive story with voters & win in November,” Mr. Walker, Wisconsin Republican, tweeted.
The race between Democrat-backed Rebecca Dallet and conservative Michael Screnock ended with a double-digit win for Ms. Dallet. Although candidates technically do not have party affiliation, the state party can work on the candidate’s behalf. It was the first time a non-incumbent liberal candidate won a seat in over 20 years.
“Big government special interests flooded Wisconsin with distorted facts & misinformation. Next, they’ll target me and work to undo our bold reforms. We need to keep moving #WIForward & make sure a #BlueWave of outside special interest money doesn’t take us backward,” he added.
Mr. Walker is also up for re-election this year for his third term in office.
