Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office says he will add more National Guard members to the roughly 100 already deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in the state.

Abbott said in a statement Wednesday that he welcomed the Trump administration’s announcement that it will “immediately” deploy guardsmen to the southwest border. The Republican governor said the announcement “reinforces Texas’ longstanding commitment to secure our southern border.”

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry ordered 1,000 guardsmen to the border in July 2014 during a large spike in crossings by unaccompanied migrant children. State leaders announced months later that they would wind down most of that deployment.

Texas also has state troopers stationed at its border to assist the Border Patrol and local law enforcement.

