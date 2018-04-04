PHOENIX (AP) - The Latest on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s embrace of a plan to deploy troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A spokesman for Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says his office has spoken with Trump Administration officials about the possibility of sending Arizona National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said Wednesday the governor welcomes the deployment of the Guard to the border. He said details about any possible use of the state Guard in the mission would be released as they are available.

The Trump administration says it is working with governors to “immediately” deploy the National Guard to combat illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that Washington has ignored the border issue for too long and help is needed.

___

12:18 p.m.

Arizona’s Republican governor is embracing President Donald Trump’s announcement that he wants to deploy the military along the border with Mexico.

Gov. Doug Ducey says in a Wednesday Tweet that the state “welcomes the deployment of National Guard to the border.” He says Washington has ignored the issue and help is needed. Ducey says that for Arizona “it’s all about public safety.”

Trump on Tuesday said he wants the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his “big, beautiful wall” is erected. The White House later said Trump wanted to use National Guard troops.

The administration appears to be considering a model similar to a 2006 operation where then-President George W. Bush deployed National Guard troops. Former President Barack Obama also deployed troops to the border in 2010.

