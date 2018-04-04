NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Train service between Trenton and Metropark has resumed with delays after authorities say a trespasser was killed at the New Brunswick station.

New Jersey Transit says its service on the Northeast Corridor line is operating with residual 45-minute delays in both directions Wednesday.

The suspension was announced shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Further details on the trespasser fatality were not immediately available.

