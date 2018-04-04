Rep. Trey Gowdy said Wednesday that President Trump should not be relieved just because the special counsel said he’s not the target of the criminal investigation.

He was asked, as an attorney, if he would feel more relaxed after special counsel Robert Mueller’s team reportedly told Mr. Trump’s lawyers that he was not the subject of the criminal investigation, according to The Washington Post.

“I will have a sigh of relief when the investigation is over and maybe not even then,” Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, said on Fox News.

He said that until all the witnesses have been called there cannot be any real conclusions since one testimony could put Mr. Trump under speculation again. Mr. Gowdy said that if he were to guess who the main criminal suspects were, he would say the Russians, or any who colluded with him.

“I don’t know whether anyone colluded with the Russians, that’s who would be the target, but we’ll let Mueller figure it out,” Mr. Gowdy said.

The congressman announced last year that he will not run for re-election and plans to return to the private sector when his term ends.

