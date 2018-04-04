President Trump has ordered National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, the administration said Wednesday, looking to stiffen security while he pressures Congress to deliver more resources to build walls and hire more Border Patrol agents.

Troops could be headed to the border as earlier as Wednesday night, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said, though those decisions will depend on agreements with the governors who control the National Guard.

She also said Mr. Trump will push for a new immigration debate on Capitol Hill, with the focus this time on stiffening enforcement to allow for faster deportation of migrants who show up on the border without permission to enter.

“Our current border security and immigration laws fail the American people,” Ms. Nielsen said. “The system rewards bad behavior. It does not punish law-breakers.”

Ms. Nielsen said it’s too early to say what role the National Guard will play on the border, though she said they will play a role “in support” of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Homeland Security agency that controls the boundaries and ports of entry.

But she insisted the administration is getting started on a plan.

“It will be as many as needed to fill the gaps we have today,” she said.

Mr. Trump broached the issue of using the military over the last week, hinting Tuesday that he was going to tap the military to stop challenges like the caravan of 1,500 illegal immigrants that was making its way through Mexico in late March and earlier this month.

Ms. Nielsen said her department will work with the Pentagon and the country’s governors to assign guard units to help out, saying that early gains in cutting illegal crossings last year have faded in recent months as illegal immigrants have figured out how to game the system.

This will be the fourth time in the last 15 years that National Guard troops have been sent to assist the Border Patrol on either the northern or southern boundaries, with both President George W. Bush and President Obama ordering deployments.

But the guard’s role is severely limited.

During the Bush administration deployments troops were prohibited from carrying their weapons or taking part in actual enforcement. Border Patrol agents had to be assigned to guard the National Guard in case they encountered illegal immigrants during their duties — something the agents came to call being stuck on “the nanny patrol.”

Agents at the time said having 6,000 guard troops freed up several hundred agents, allowing them to be reassigned from administrative duties to the field. But they were canceled out by the agents who got assigned to the nanny patrol.

Mexican officials this week expressed concern over the U.S. deploying troops to its border — though Mexico’s military does patrol its own borders, and has occasionally strayed into U.S. territory.

Congressional Democrats have also said they would not welcome having military involved in border security.

Rep. Bennie G. Thompson, ranking Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, said the plans seemed to have been rushed, with Mr. Trump’s demands taking his advisers by surprise.

“I strongly question whether the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense weighed in on this proposed use of our military or whether, more likely, they were caught completely off guard,” he said.

The Mississippi Democrat also said the administration should avoid stiffening enforcement against the current flow of people, who he said are not illegal immigrants as much as they are asylum-seekers deserving of protections.

“The President’s repeated inaccuracies and blatant lies about the southern border, our border security laws, and those seeking humanitarian assistance are deeply damaging and promote even more hateful rhetoric,” Mr. Thompson said. “It’s time for the president to stop.”

