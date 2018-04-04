MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont lawmakers are turning their attention to school safety measures following the approval of a package of gun ownership restrictions.

WCAX-TV reports the Senate Judiciary Committee is reviewing a proposal to allow retired police officers to work as armed school resource officers.

Democratic Chairman Sen. Dick Sears says the plan could especially benefit rural schools. However Amy Fowler, deputy secretary of the state Agency of Education, says national studies have found schools with resource officers suspend and expel minority and low-income students at higher rates.

Prosecutors are also requesting lawmakers upgrade making a school threat from a misdemeanor to a felony.

The House has approved $5 million in funding as part of the capital budget to help improve school security. The measure requires Senate approval.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.