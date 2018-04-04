The White House said Wednesday that the U.S. and its partners “remain committed” to destroying the Islamic State in Syria, a day after President Trump voiced his intention of pulling troops out of the war-torn country.

“The military mission to eradicate ISIS in Syria is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed,” said press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “The United States and our partners remain committed to eliminating the small ISIS presence in Syria that our forces have not already eradicated.”

She said the U.S. “will continue to consult with our allies and friends regarding future plans.”

“We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure that ISIS never re-emerges,” Mrs. Sanders said.

At a press conference Tuesday, Mr. Trump said he wants to bring home the roughly 2,000 U.S. troops in Syria because the mission is nearly complete and he wants to devote more resources to domestic needs.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.