LAS VEGAS (AP) - More than a dozen candidates in Nevada are vying for the U.S. House seat that will be vacated by Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.
The Las Vegas Sun reports that six Democrats, six Republicans and four third-party candidates filed by the March deadline to run for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District.
Kihuen (KEY’-win) announced in December that he would not seek re-election following sexual harassment allegations involving several women.
Kihuen says he’s fully complying with the investigation into the complaints. He says his district that includes northern Clark County is a key voting area for the state.
Democratic Party officials say they have started voter registration efforts.
Republican Party officials say they’re putting people on the ground earlier and are emphasizing volunteer training and voter registration.
