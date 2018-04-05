A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded just before 12:30 p.m. Pacific time Thursday by the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS reported the epicenter to be 28 kilometers southwest of Santa Cruz Island, at a depth of 16.8 kilometers below the Pacific Ocean.

Minutes after the quake, the official Twitter account for the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles relayed that there was no indication of a tsunami threat to coastal areas.

“The Tsunami Warning Center stated that there is no Tsunami danger at this time,” NWS Los Angeles tweeted.

Local media accounts suggest no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake, even in the areas closest to the epicenter.

“[R]esidents are reporting feeling here in Ventura County, but no damage reports as of yet,” tweeted the public information officer for Ventura County Fire Department, who took the opportunity to remind followers of the importance of planning for natural disasters.

“VCFD is in a heightened response posture to assist our citizens. Do you have an escape plan?” asked the @VCFD_PIO account.

According to the USGS website, observers as far inland as Bakersfield reported feeling the temblor.

