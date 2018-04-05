The boycotting of Sinclair Broadcast Group spread Thursday.

Actress Amy Schumer canceled a planned interview with Sinclair-owned WJLA Channel 7 after the Group required stations to read a warning against “fake news.”

She had been scheduled to appear on the channel, the Washington, D.C., affiliate of ABC, to promote her upcoming movie “I Feel Pretty.”

A spokesperson for Ms. Schumer confirmed the cancellation to Buzzfeed. Neither WJLA nor Sinclair had any immediate comment.

Citing “a person familiar with the matter,” Buzzfeed reported that Ms. Schumer “hopes to not work with any Sinclair-owned TV station in the future.”

Ms. Schumer was a vocal supporter of losing presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is a cousin of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, New York Democrat.

Sinclair is often criticized by liberals as a conservative-leaning network. It has come under fire in the past week over a must-read segment it sent to its local stations saying that “fake news” is afoot.

Several Democratic candidates across the nation have pulled ads from Sinclair-owned stations and/or called on all others to do then same.

