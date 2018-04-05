UFC President Dana White said there is a warrant out for the arrest of former champion Conor McGregor and implied that his career as an MMA fighter is over.

A video Thursday showed McGregor and a gang of supporters attacking a bus filled with UFC fighters on their way back to the hotel from media day for this weekend’s UFC 223 card in Brooklyn.

Lightweight fighter Michael Chiesa suffered a cut head from shattered glass in the melee. His status for Saturday was uncertain, but a cut taken (during training) in the week before a fight is the kind of injury that often forces a man off a card.

“There is a warrant out for Conor McGregor’s arrest … [the police] are looking for him,” White said in a video statement posted by multiple sports-news outlets Thursday afternoon.

White also said there would be other legal action taken against the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion.

“He’s gonna be sued beyond belief. This was a real bad career move by him,” White said.

McGregor had been stripped of his UFC lightweight title earlier this week because of inactivity — he hadn’t been inside a UFC cage in almost a year and a half and had nothing on the horizon. He had spent much of this period preparing for up his mega-fight boxing match Floyd Mayweather and talking up other boxers.

This weekend’s main event was scheduled to have been a fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway for the now-vacated lightweight title.

McGregor and his entourage showed up at a loading dock at the Barclays Center and stormed the bus, throwing railings and garbage cans and yelling obscene threats.

The entourage of about 20 people “broke one of the windows and cut Michael Chiesa really bad. He cut his head, cut his face,” White said.

Regardless of whether Chiesa is off the card, one fighter already is. Artem Lobov, who was set to fight Saturday, was reportedly in McGregor’s entourage and has been removed from the card accordingly, White said.

UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, set to defend her title Saturday, was reportedly also threatened and almost hit.

“She’s super upset right now and basically left and walked back to the hotel,” White said.

