SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - The former president of a New Mexico-based defense contractor has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in a scheme that solicited and accepted kickbacks for wartime reconstruction projects in Iraq.

Neal Kasper of Fairfield, Montana, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Santa Fe after pleading guilty in February 2016 to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to solicit and accept kickbacks.

Kasper’s wife, Tiffany White of Cibolo, Texas, was sentenced to one day, or time served, after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax return.

Kasper, 68, was the president of the Laguna Construction Co., which awarded construction subcontracts for kickback payments instead of placing the contracts out for bids, authorities said. The company was accused of defrauding the federal government of more than $5 million.

Kasper accepted more than $200,000 in payments from subcontractors between April 2007 and November 2008, authorities said. The company handled more than $350 million in military contracts from 2003 to 2009.

White, 51, worked as the company’s compliance manager for federal contracts. She submitted subcontract bids to Kasper and Bradley Christiansen, the company’s vice president of operations, without proper compliance review, knowing that the bids would be altered so that certain subcontractors would be selected, according to court documents.

Christiansen pleaded guilty in July 2013 to charges of tax evasion and accepting kickbacks. He is awaiting sentencing.

Authorities said Christiansen received about $360,000 in kickbacks plus sports cars and watches.

Kasper and White were ordered to forfeit more than $400,000. White was also ordered to pay nearly $34,000 to the Internal Revenue Service. Both were given two years of supervised release.

