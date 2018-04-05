CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A group working to elect Democrats to Congress is targeting Rep. Rod Blum with an ad claiming the congressman is “swimming in his own ethics violations.”

The House Majority PAC is launching the ad Thursday on digital platforms such as Facebook in Iowa’s 1st District.

The ad cites an investigation by The Associated Press that found Blum violated ethics rules by failing disclose his ownership in a questionable internet marketing company.

Tin Moon has promised to help companies cited by the Food and Drug Administration bury their warning letters below positive search results.

Blum has called the lack of disclosure an oversight and distanced himself from Tin Moon, which is run by his longtime business partner.

The ad shows Blum saying that he’s interested in “draining the swamp” but asserts he’s actually “swimming in his own ethics violations.”

Democrats are hoping to unseat Blum in November.

