President Trump tweeted on Thursday that the caravan of immigrants heading to the U.S. border from Mexico stopped due to his actions on immigration.

“The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border. Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low. Stop drugs!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The caravan originated in Central America and was planning to either enter the U.S. through the southern border. CNN reported that some have decided to stay in Mexico and claim refugee status, while some do plan to try and continue to the U.S.

