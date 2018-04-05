President Trump said Thursday he didn’t know about his lawyer’s $130,000 payment in 2016 to Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who said she had a sexual encounter with Mr. Trump.

Asked by reporters on Air Force One if he knew about attorney Michael Cohen’s payment to Ms. Daniels, the president answered, “No.”

When reporters asked the president why Mr. Cohen made the payment in October 2016, Mr. Trump replied, “You’ll have to ask Michael

Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael.”

The president said he didn’t know where the money came from. Mr. Cohen said he used his own money.

Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said the payment was to keep her quiet about her brief affair with Mr. Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in 2006. The payment came about two weeks before the presidential election.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.