Actor Dwayne Johnson said that he’s still considering a bid for president, but it may not be for the next cycle, according to a Rolling Stone report on Thursday.

“I have the utmost respect for our country and that position, and I’m not delusioned in any way to think, ‘Oh, absolutely, if Trump can do it, I can do it, and I’ll see you in 20-whatever, get ready.’ Not at all,” Mr. Johnson told the magazine.

He said that people encouraging him to run is “flattering” but that it’s not something he’s considering for the time being. He did say he’s had meetings with strategists on both sides of the political aisle to “learn as much as I possibly can.”

A 2020 run is unlikely telling Rolling Stone he needs “years” to “work and learn.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.