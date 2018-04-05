An Environmental Protection Agency ethics official said that he did not have all the facts when he approved Administrator Scott Pruitt’s rental situation, according to a Politico report on Thursday.
A memo from Kevin Minoli, the ethics official who reviewed Mr. Pruitt’s day-to-day lease agreement, said that the arrangement was allowed by the agency’s standards based off comparable rental prices in the Capitol Hill neighborhood. Mr. Pruitt’s arrangement has become a source of controversy after it was revealed that the condo where he rented a room was owned by an energy lobbyist.
Mr. Minoli said that he did not have access to all the information involving Mr. Pruitt’s lease, particularly a clause involving “appearance concerns.” Renting from a lobbyist involved in the field related to his agency could pose a problem.
Mr. Pruitt has maintained he did nothing wrong and that ethics officials agree the arrangement was within appropriate bounds within his position.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.