LAS VEGAS (AP) - The family of a woman detained by immigration agents during an interview last week in Las Vegas says she was assaulted when she refused to sign documents without reading them.

Two sons of Cecilia Gomez called on authorities to release their mother during a press conference Thursday outside the Las Vegas office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Ricardo Avelar-Gomez says the family “is mourning.” He says his mother believed her appointment at that office was meant for her to obtain her green card, but instead was confronted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and detained.

Bliss Requa-Trautz with the Las Vegas Worker Center says an agent slammed Gomez against a table, causing bruises along her side.

She says Gomez is at a detention facility in Arizona.

ICE’s public affairs office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment

