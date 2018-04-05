PHOENIX (AP) - The chair of the Arizona Senate’s Ethics Committee is moving to drop an investigation of a Democratic senator who had been accused of improperly filling out a petition to repeal the state’s new school voucher bill.

A letter sent to committee members Wednesday by Republican Sen. Kimberly Yee says she will dismiss the complaint against Sen. Catherine Miranda unless two other members object. The move comes after the state attorney general’s office found no evidence Miranda knowingly broke the law or misrepresented herself to voters signing the petition.

The five-member panel voted in October with both Democrats objecting to request the criminal review. The other two Republican members have until April 16 to object.

Voucher opponents collected enough signatures to put the law on hold until the November election.

