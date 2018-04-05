Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Thursday that there is still more information to come out in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation regarding President Trump’s campaign and the Russian government.

“The more we learn, the worse it gets for Donald Trump and all of the president’s men,” Mr. Jeffries, New York Democrat, said on CNN.

Mr. Mueller told Mr. Trump’s legal team that the president was not a target of the criminal investigation at this time, according to a Washington Post report. Mr. Mueller is still in the midst of the investigation, however, meaning that could change if new information comes to light.

“I think Bob Mueller is going to look for motive and opportunity, perhaps as it relates to interactions that had occurred with these oligarchs,” Mr. Jeffries said.

