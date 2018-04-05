BARTONVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A central Illinois motorcycle club is holding an annual ride to honor 30 local Army reservists who were killed or injured in Iraq more than a decade ago.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports the ride will begin at noon Monday at the American Legion Post 979 in Bartonville. It will end that afternoon at the 724th Transportation Co. memorial in Alpha Park.

Reservists from the 724th Transportation Co. were supposed to be on a routine fuel run near the Baghdad International Airport when their convoy was attacked on April 9, 2004. Three reservists and five civilian contractors died. Among those killed was 37-year-old Spc. Gregory Goodrich of Bartonville.

The Quiet Pride motorcycle club is sponsoring Monday’s ride. It’s open to the public, with a $15 suggested donation.

