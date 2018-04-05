SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) - A man arrested on drug and weapons charges after a Sioux City slaying now faces federal charges.

A U.S. District Court record filed Tuesday says 60-year-old Liborio Martinez-Rubio is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and with a firearms crime. The Iowa charges have been dropped.

He was arrested Jan. 11, hours after 26-year-old Javier Cheron was fatally shot. Police say Martinez-Rubio acknowledged ownership of some guns found at the home where investigators think Cheron was shot. Authorities say one of the guns was among the 79 stolen in 2007 from a Scheels store in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.