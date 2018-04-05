SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco is suing U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions over his decision to repeal guidelines that the city says helped protect the poor, minorities and people with disabilities.

The lawsuit filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court by city attorney Dennis Herrera says Sessions provided no meaningful explanation for the repeal.

An email request for comment to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesman was not immediately returned.

The guidelines include directions to state and local governments to comply with a U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring options so people with disabilities can continue to live and work within their communities.

Another one directs state and local governments to comply with the Constitution and federal law when imposing fines and fees to avoid perpetuating poverty and jailing people unnecessarily.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.